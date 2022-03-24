Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

BMRA opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -0.66.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.