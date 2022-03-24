MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €46.00 to €30.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $6.36. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $896.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

