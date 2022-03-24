Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Buys 3,100 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John C. Kennedy purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $16,027.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE HZN opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.81.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
