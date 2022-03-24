Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Buys 3,100 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John C. Kennedy purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $16,027.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HZN opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

