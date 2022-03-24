UFP Technologies’ (UFPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $499.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

