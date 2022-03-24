Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,451,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $7,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

SNPS stock opened at $316.44 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.