Strs Ohio Sells 120,213 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,417 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120,213 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Autodesk worth $70,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,355,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,369,000 after acquiring an additional 426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,381,000 after acquiring an additional 349,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

