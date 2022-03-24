LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 38.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $155.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $157.80.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.