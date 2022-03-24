LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AquaBounty Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 32.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%. On average, research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

