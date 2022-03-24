LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,389,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $247.64 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

