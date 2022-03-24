Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 144,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,066,000.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

