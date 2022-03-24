MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.51) target price on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.22) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 590 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 5.08. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 575.28 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 684.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 743.23.
About MJ Gleeson (Get Rating)
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.
Read More
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.