MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.22) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 590 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 5.08. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 575.28 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 684.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 743.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

