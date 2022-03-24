iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.72

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.72 and last traded at $149.66, with a volume of 7266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.53.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.11.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

