Zacks: Analysts Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ION Geophysical.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

