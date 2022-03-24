Zacks: Analysts Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ION Geophysical.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
ION Geophysical stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
