Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 160,602 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $977.64 million, a P/E ratio of -308.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harsco has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.