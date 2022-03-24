EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 3.4%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.13. 33,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,100,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

