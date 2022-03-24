Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares were up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 122,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,528,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Invitae by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 5.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Invitae by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

