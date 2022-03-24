SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading 6.4% Higher

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14. 27,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,295,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $501.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. SelectQuote’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

