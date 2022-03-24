Private Capital Group LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genuine Parts by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $127.49 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $113.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

