Private Capital Group LLC Buys 761 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

