Private Capital Group LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Linde by 10.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after purchasing an additional 327,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Linde by 5.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $307.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.58. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.68 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

