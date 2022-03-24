Bfsg LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

