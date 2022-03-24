LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 461 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80.

