LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.38 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.39.

