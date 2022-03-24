Bfsg LLC Sells 346 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $192.34 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

