Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $222.24 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

