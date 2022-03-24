LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

