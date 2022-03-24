B. Riley Weighs in on Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BWMN. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

