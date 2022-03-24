KeyCorp Weighs in on Eversource Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

NYSE ES opened at $84.68 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 355,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.