James Peter Flynn Purchases 13,500 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

