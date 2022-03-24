James Peter Flynn Purchases 13,500 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
