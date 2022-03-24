Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HireRight Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HireRight in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for HireRight’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,518,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $26,621,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

