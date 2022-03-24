Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

