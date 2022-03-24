Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

