Bfsg LLC Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $273.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

