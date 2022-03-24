Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $399,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

C opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

