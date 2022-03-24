Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $374.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.