Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,797,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $133.00 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.