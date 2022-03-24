Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.35. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

