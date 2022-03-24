Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $405.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $344.80 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

