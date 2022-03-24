Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.