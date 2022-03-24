Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.55 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Thor Industries worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in Thor Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,623,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO opened at $81.57 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

