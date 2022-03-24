Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,388 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.78 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

