Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

TAP stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.