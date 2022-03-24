Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $107.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.97 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

