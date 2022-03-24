Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.63.

WRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 210,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $33.96 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.56.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

