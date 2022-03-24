Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 377.50 ($4.97).

Several brokerages have issued reports on KETL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.94) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The company has a market cap of £519.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210.15 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.92.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

