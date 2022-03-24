Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

