Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 160.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $166,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,561,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,606 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,552,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $10,023,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

