Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Issued By Oppenheimer

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

