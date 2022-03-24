Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,858 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.