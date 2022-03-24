Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4,246.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,324 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $258,000.

GSEW stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56.

